|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / Sport

China's Zheng falls to Sabalenka at Miami Open quarterfinals

Xinhua
  13:28 UTC+8, 2025-03-26       0
Top seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus secured her spot in the Miami Open semifinals for the first time in career, defeating China's ninth-seeded Zheng Qinwen in straight sets.
Xinhua
  13:28 UTC+8, 2025-03-26       0
China's Zheng falls to Sabalenka at Miami Open quarterfinals
AFP

Zheng Qinwen of China returns a shot against Aryna Sabalenka during Day 8 of the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium on March 25, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Top seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus secured her spot in the Miami Open semifinals for the first time in career, defeating China's ninth-seeded Zheng Qinwen in straight sets in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Sabalenka cruised through the opening set, breaking Zheng twice to take it 6-2.

However, the second set turned into a tense battle, with both players struggling on serve. The duo exchanged six consecutive breaks before Sabalenka managed to hold in a marathon eighth game, fending off three break points. Zheng responded with a hold of her own to edge ahead 5-4, but Sabalenka found her rhythm again, winning three straight games to seal the set 7-5.

The victory extended Sabalenka's dominant head-to-head record against Zheng to 6-0.

"Honestly, every match against her is a tough one," Sabalenka said in her post-match interview. "I always have to work really hard to get the win, and today was an incredible match and great level from both of us. I'm super happy to get this win."

Reflecting on the tense second set, the Belarusian admitted to the challenges both players faced on serve. "Definitely the way I handled the pressure in the second set, serve didn't work for both of us. I'm super proud of myself for the way I handled all the emotions."

Sabalenka will next face sixth-seeded Jasmine Paolini of Italy for a place in the final.

Also on Tuesday, China's Zhang Shuai and Elise Mertens of Belgium suffered a 4-6, 7-5, 10-8 defeat by Japan's Miyu Kato and Cristina Bucsa of Spain in the women's doubles quarterfinals.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
     