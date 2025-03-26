International boat racers arrive for Shanghai Sailing Open

About 300 sailboat racers from home and abroad have gathered in the city for the 2025 Shanghai Sailing Open, which will be held on Dishui Lake in Pudong's Lingang Special Area from Friday to Sunday.



Elite athlete representatives, including Chinese one-arm sailor Xu Jingkun, showed up at the event's launch ceremony on the Bund on Tuesday evening.

In its second edition, the Shanghai Sailing Open features a new discipline of ILCA7. Together with the existing two disciplines of J80 and ILCA6, a total of 86 boats will take part in this year's competitions.