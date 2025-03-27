Tickets for 2025 Formula E Shanghai E-Prix now available

The 2025 Formula E Shanghai E-Prix will be held at the Shanghai International Circuit in suburban Jiading District on May 31 and June 1, tickets for which are now on sale.

Ticket sales for the 2025 Formula E Shanghai E-Prix have started, with the city hosting the all-electric world championship race for the second straight year on May 31 and June 1. The new Pit Boost rule and the upgraded GEN3 Evo cars are expected to enhance excitement for the double-header at the Shanghai International Circuit in suburban Jiading District this year.

Ma Yue / SHINE

The Pit Boost is a mid-race pit stop that can provide a 10 percent energy increase to cars during the race through a 30-second rapid energy boost in the pitlane. "The GEN3 cars are capable of (doing) 0-60mph (miles per hour) in 1.82 seconds, faster than any other cars in the FIA championship," said Alberto Longo, co-founder and chief championship officer of Formula E. FIA, or Federation Internationale de l'Automobile, is the world governing body of motorsports. Longo is in Shanghai to launch the Shanghai E-Prix. Apart from introducing the highlights of this year's race rules, the Spaniard also unveiled that Formula E has been in touch with some Chinese OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) to explore the possibility of building a stronger connection between Chinese fans and the championship.

Ti Gong

"Among our 7.5 million global fans, 30 percent are from China," he said. "Of course, we will be pleased to see Chinese OEMs, teams and even drivers participate in Formula E to further strengthen its influence in China." Zhan Guojun, president of China's Federation of Automobile Sports, also expressed hopes for more Chinese elements in the championship.

Ti Gong