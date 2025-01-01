F1 championship dreams engineered in light

F1 isn’t just racing — it’s a battlefield where light becomes strategy.

Step into the high-voltage world of Formula 1, where milliseconds decide victories and every photon matters. Follow Fiona behind the scenes at the Chinese Grand Prix to discover how Signify's cutting-edge track lighting system's are rewriting the rules: From AI-powered adaptive visor displays that slash 0.3s pit stops, to hyper-precise garage robotics illuminated by surgical-grade LEDs. This is where championship dreams are engineered in light.