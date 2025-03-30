Yangtze River Half Marathon showcases ecology and industry

Kenyan Njenga Martin Ndungu won the 2025 Shanghai Yangtze River Half Marathon men's championship with a time of one hour, three minutes, and 47 seconds on Sunday.

Zhang Faqiang and Li Wei from China won second and third place respectively in the men's group with a time of one hour nine minutes 26 seconds and one hour 10 minutes respectively.

The results of the women's half marathon were equally impressive, with Wang Yang from China winning in one hour, 20 minutes, and one second; Shen Yuanyuan and Zhu Lihua from China respectively finished second and third in the women's group with one hour 25 minutes 26 seconds and one hour 25 minutes 31 seconds respectively.



Wang, a physical education teacher from Chongming-based Dongtan School affiliated to Shanghai Experimental School, set a record in her running career.

"The pavement is very comfortable, and when I ran through the Yangtze River Embankment was surprised by the magnificent view along the way," Wang said.