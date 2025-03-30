﻿
News / Sport

Yangtze River Half Marathon showcases ecology and industry

  19:46 UTC+8, 2025-03-30
Kenyan Njenga Martin Ndungu won the 2025 Shanghai Yangtze River Half Marathon men's championship with a time of one hour, three minutes, and 47 seconds on Sunday.
Ti Gong

More than 5,000 runners from 15 countries, and 22 provinces and cities of China set off from the Chenjia Town Bicycle Theme Park in Chongming District at 8am on Sunday.

Kenyan Njenga Martin Ndungu won the 2025 Shanghai Yangtze River Half Marathon men's championship with a time of one hour, three minutes, and 47 seconds on Sunday.

Zhang Faqiang and Li Wei from China won second and third place respectively in the men's group with a time of one hour nine minutes 26 seconds and one hour 10 minutes respectively.

The results of the women's half marathon were equally impressive, with Wang Yang from China winning in one hour, 20 minutes, and one second; Shen Yuanyuan and Zhu Lihua from China respectively finished second and third in the women's group with one hour 25 minutes 26 seconds and one hour 25 minutes 31 seconds respectively.

Wang, a physical education teacher from Chongming-based Dongtan School affiliated to Shanghai Experimental School, set a record in her running career.

"The pavement is very comfortable, and when I ran through the Yangtze River Embankment was surprised by the magnificent view along the way," Wang said.

Ti Gong

Njenga Martin Ndungu from Kenya won the 2025 Shanghai Yangtze River Half Marathon men's championship with one hour, three minutes, and 47 seconds on Sunday.

Ti Gong

Wang Yang won the 2025 Shanghai Yangtze River Half Marathon women's championship with a time of one hour, 20 minutes, and one second.

More than 5,000 runners from 15 countries and 22 provinces and cities in China set off from the Chenjia Town Bicycle Theme Park in Chongming District at 8am on Sunday.

With the beautiful vision of "pursuing a dream world ecological island and protecting the mother Yangtze River," they traversed the most beautiful ecological track of the Yangtze River.

Runners passed through high-quality scenic areas such as Dongtan Wetland, Yangtze River Roundabout, and lush forest roads. The natural scenery along the way is beautiful, and the forest coverage is extremely high.

The section of the roundabout embankment has magnificent river and sea scenery, which is refreshing and fully showcases the ecological beauty of the "Yangtze River Hundred Mile Ecological Belt."

Dozens of entrepreneurs studying in business schools teamed up and participated in a join-in game of the competition, which is linked by the Yangtze River ecology and technological innovation.

Multiple intelligent interactive experience scenarios have been set up onsite. More than a dozen well-known enterprises participated in the competition, expanding the sports consumption scene of the event link.

At the same time, the 2025 Shanghai Yangtze River Half Marathon put into practice the concept of "green mountains and clear waters are as valuable as mountains of gold and silver" through practical actions. This will help the construction of Chongming's world-class ecological island reach new heights and convey the Chongming plan of "sports plus ecology plus industry" to the world.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
Shanghai
Yangtze River
