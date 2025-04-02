Diving deep into Formula E with Alberto Longo

The electric racing revolution is hitting new speeds – literally. As Formula E gears up for its 11th season, the spotlight shines on the game-changing GEN3 Evo car and its innovative Pit Boost technology – advancements that could redefine pit stops and shatter lap records.

But it's not just about speed. From breakthroughs such as race-tested tech migrating to consumer EVs, to strategic partnerships with Chinese giants, Formula E is driving the future of electric mobility.

In this exclusive interview, we sit down with Alberto Longo, Formula E co-founder and chief championship officer, to explore how the series' engineering innovations are reshaping the track and the road ahead. And who knows? You might just spot Xiaomi's SU7 Ultra making a surprise appearance on the track!