Chinese derby in Women's World Championship chess match

Shanghai chess player Ju Wenjun will defend her FIDE Women's World Championship title by taking on challenger Tan Zhongyi from Chongqing, starting on Thursday.

Shanghai's world chess champion Ju Wenjun will defend her FIDE Women's World Championship title by taking on challenger Tan Zhongyi from Chongqing, with the first match kicking off on Thursday. The first half of the three-week event will be held in Shanghai through April 10, while the second half will end in the southwest Chinese municipality on April 23. It's the fifth time in FIDE Women's World Championship history that two Chinese players are competing for the crown. According to the rules, the player who scores 6.5 points or more will win the title. If the score is equal after 12 games, a rapid match will be played.

The last time Ju and Tan competed against each other was in 2018. Both are currently ranked among the world's top five. "Tan is very talented," defending champion Ju said about her opponent. "She was very skillful. After all these years, I believe she has collected even more experience. Of course I can feel the pressure, but I'm also ready for the challenge." Tan said it has not been an easy journey for her to become the challenger for this year's championship.

Dong Jun / SHINE

"Both of us have grown as professionals over the years," said the Chongqing native. "I think this will be an exciting clash. To me, it's important to keep a calm state of mind." According to the draw result, Ju will have the first move in the opening game on Thursday, playing white. FIDE Executive Director Victor Bologan attended the launch ceremony of the event in Shanghai.

Dong Jun / SHINE