|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / Sport

Chinese derby in Women's World Championship chess match

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  14:23 UTC+8, 2025-04-03       0
Shanghai chess player Ju Wenjun will defend her FIDE Women's World Championship title by taking on challenger Tan Zhongyi from Chongqing, starting on Thursday.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  14:23 UTC+8, 2025-04-03       0

Shanghai's world chess champion Ju Wenjun will defend her FIDE Women's World Championship title by taking on challenger Tan Zhongyi from Chongqing, with the first match kicking off on Thursday.

The first half of the three-week event will be held in Shanghai through April 10, while the second half will end in the southwest Chinese municipality on April 23.

It's the fifth time in FIDE Women's World Championship history that two Chinese players are competing for the crown. According to the rules, the player who scores 6.5 points or more will win the title. If the score is equal after 12 games, a rapid match will be played.

The last time Ju and Tan competed against each other was in 2018. Both are currently ranked among the world's top five.

"Tan is very talented," defending champion Ju said about her opponent. "She was very skillful. After all these years, I believe she has collected even more experience. Of course I can feel the pressure, but I'm also ready for the challenge."

Tan said it has not been an easy journey for her to become the challenger for this year's championship.

Chinese derby in Women's World Championship chess match
Dong Jun / SHINE

Defending champion Ju Wenjun (right) and challenger Tan Zhongyi

"Both of us have grown as professionals over the years," said the Chongqing native. "I think this will be an exciting clash. To me, it's important to keep a calm state of mind."

According to the draw result, Ju will have the first move in the opening game on Thursday, playing white.

FIDE Executive Director Victor Bologan attended the launch ceremony of the event in Shanghai.

Chinese derby in Women's World Championship chess match
Dong Jun / SHINE

Ju said she is ready for the challenge.

"China has been the heart of the world's chess sport in the past decade, especially women's chess," he said. "Now the defending champion is taking on a former champion, which is attracting the attention of global chess fans."

The event has a total prize money of 3.85 million yuan (US$527,685). The games will be broadcast live digitally, and Shanghai's chess-focused schools and local chess enthusiasts will be invited to watch the competition.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Chongqing
Shanghai
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
     