News / Sport

China sweeps 4 golds on third day of Diving World Cup in Guadalajara

Xinhua
  15:24 UTC+8, 2025-04-06       0
China continued its dominance at the 2025 World Aquatics Diving World Cup in Guadalajara, sweeping all four gold medals on the third day of competitions.
Xinhua

Chinese divers Zhu Zifeng (right) and Cheng Zilong win the men's 10m synchronized final at the 2025 World Aquatics Diving World Cup in Guadalajara on Sunday.

China continued its dominance at the 2025 World Aquatics Diving World Cup in Guadalajara, sweeping all four gold medals on the third day of competitions on Saturday, along with one silver.

The women's 10m platform final saw a thrilling showdown between two Chinese stars. Chen Yuxi took the gold with a solid performance, scoring 419.35 points to edge out teammate Quan Hongchan by 4.95 points. Britain's Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix finished with the bronze.

"I made some mistakes in the prelims, so it felt good to make the right adjustments in the final," Chen told Xinhua after the match. "But strangely, the dives I did well in the prelims didn't go as well in the final."

Quan, who finished second, said the result was within her expectations. "I wasn't doing that great in training at home, so I think I did okay here," she said.

In the women's synchronized 3m springboard final, the Chinese pair Chen Yiwen and Chang Yani led from start to finish to claim the gold with a total score of 323.79.

The men's 10m synchronized final was a tight contest in the early rounds, with Mexico and China trading leads. But Chinese divers Zhu Zifeng and Cheng Zilong held their nerve in the last two rounds to secure the title with 449.49 points.

The final event of the day was the men's 3m springboard. China's Wang Zongyuan delivered an outstanding performance, scoring 540.15 to take the gold, finishing 82.70 points ahead of Mexican diver Juan Manuel Celaya Hernandez. Colombia's Luis Felipe Uribe Bermudez came in third.

Wang congratulated the silver medalist after the event: "Celaya is a very promising athlete. We push each other to become stronger, and that's what makes competition great."

The World Cup concludes Sunday with finals in the men's 3m synchronized, women's 10m synchronized, women's 3m springboard, and men's 10m platform.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
