Beijing to host Obstacle WC from 2025-28

Beijing won the right to host the first four editions of the Obstacle World Championships of the Union Internationale de Pentathlon Moderne from 2025-28, World Pentathlon announced Friday.

The brand-new World Championships will be held at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games sports complex in October 2025.

The competition follows Obstacle's integration as a modern pentathlon discipline in November 2024.

UIPM President Rob Stull OLY said: "The creation of the UIPM Obstacle World Championships is an important step in the ongoing integration of this popular urban sport into our movement.

"Having successfully introduced Obstacle as a new Pentathlon discipline, it is key that we also provide exciting opportunities for existing OCR athletes to test their skills in a high-quality competitive environment. It's going to be amazing to see how pentathletes measure up against their OCR specialist counterparts in October."