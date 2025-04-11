﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / Sport

Beijing to host Obstacle WC from 2025-28

Xinhua
  19:47 UTC+8, 2025-04-11       0
Beijing won the right to host the first four editions of the Obstacle World Championships of the Union Internationale de Pentathlon Moderne from 2025-28.
Xinhua
  19:47 UTC+8, 2025-04-11       0

Beijing won the right to host the first four editions of the Obstacle World Championships of the Union Internationale de Pentathlon Moderne from 2025-28, World Pentathlon announced Friday.

The brand-new World Championships will be held at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games sports complex in October 2025.

The competition follows Obstacle's integration as a modern pentathlon discipline in November 2024.

UIPM President Rob Stull OLY said: "The creation of the UIPM Obstacle World Championships is an important step in the ongoing integration of this popular urban sport into our movement.

"Having successfully introduced Obstacle as a new Pentathlon discipline, it is key that we also provide exciting opportunities for existing OCR athletes to test their skills in a high-quality competitive environment. It's going to be amazing to see how pentathletes measure up against their OCR specialist counterparts in October."

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Beijing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     