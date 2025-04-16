﻿
News / Sport

Top golfers arrive as Volvo China Open returns to Shanghai

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  22:23 UTC+8, 2025-04-16
Top-tier tournament back in the city after a decade, with the contest attracting an international lineup led by defending champion Adrian Ota and featuring Chinese star Li Haotong.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  22:23 UTC+8, 2025-04-16

Shot by Dong Jun. Edited by Dong Jun. Reported by Hu Min. Subtitles by Hu Min.

The 2025 Volvo China Open returns to Shanghai after a decade and is being held between Thursday and Sunday in Jiading District, attracting 156 outstanding players from 35 countries and regions to compete.

As a top-tier domestic golf tournament organized by China Golf Association and certified by the DP World Tour, this year's event has attracted an international lineup led by defending champion Adrian Otaegui from the United Arab Emirates, who will return to defend his victory in Shenzhen last year, DP World Tour double champion and English star Jordan Smith, and French star Romain Langasque.

Top golfers arrive as Volvo China Open returns to Shanghai
Dong Jun / SHINE

Players competing in the 2025 Volvo China Open and their families pose for a group photo in Jiading.

Chinese star Li Haotong, the 2016 champion, returns to home turf to compete for his fifth DP World Tour championship trophy.

This year's Volvo China Open, at the Enhance Anting Golf Club in Anting Town, has a total prize pool of US$2.5 million and a champion's prize of US$425,000.

In 1995, it was the first international professional golf tournament on the Chinese mainland. Over three decades, it has witnessed the journey of Chinese golf from its infancy to prosperity. From Cheng Jun and Zhang Lianwei to Wu Ashun and Li Haotong, countless Chinese players have pursued their dreams in the competition. It has been held in cities including Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Suzhou, Chengdu, and Tianjin, becoming a bridge connecting Chinese golf culture with the global golf community.

Top golfers arrive as Volvo China Open returns to Shanghai
Dong Jun / SHINE

One of the tournament players is shown how to make xiaolong (steamed buns).

As the penultimate stop of the DP World Tour Asia Swing, the tournament will play a crucial role in determining the overall champion and could even decide a spot in the second major of the year, the PGA Championship.

During the tournament, players will visit a public activity area to interact with fans and share insights on the sport. There will also be pop-up musical performances for visitors.

A food experience area will offer everything from Chinese snacks to Western fast food to satisfy different tastes. Coffee vans will serve specialty brews.

On Wednesday, 17 foreign players and their families explored Jiading, with tours including visits to Nanxiang Old Street and Guyi Garden. They also tried making traditional Nanxiang xiaolong (steamed buns).

Top golfers arrive as Volvo China Open returns to Shanghai
Dong Jun / SHINE

Foreign players and their families admire the spring flowers blooming in the city.

Top golfers arrive as Volvo China Open returns to Shanghai
Dong Jun / SHINE

A foreign visitor takes a selfie during a tour of Jiading ahead of the golf tournament.

Top golfers arrive as Volvo China Open returns to Shanghai
Dong Jun / SHINE

Three visitors try anghulu (sugar coated hawthorn berries on a stick).

Top golfers arrive as Volvo China Open returns to Shanghai
Dong Jun / SHINE

A group of players and their families tour a classical garden in Jiading.

Top golfers arrive as Volvo China Open returns to Shanghai
Dong Jun / SHINE

A foreign visitor shows off the traditional xiaolong he made.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
