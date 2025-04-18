Shanghai to host inaugural Yangtze River Delta International Triathlon

Registrations are now open for the inaugural Yangtze River Delta International Triathlon, which will be held in Qingpu District next month.

The inaugural Yangtze River Delta International Triathlon is now accepting registration, giving the general public the opportunity to race against elite professionals from across the world. The event, scheduled for May 18, will take place in Shanghai's Qingpu District. The swimming, cycling, and running trails wind through Yuandang Lake's ecological wetlands, connecting historical sites with Jiangnan-style greenery.

Yuandang Lake, where the 1.5-kilometer swimming course is located, is a major waterbody in the Yangtze River Delta region that includes Shanghai and Jiangsu Province. The cycling path runs along the lake. Competitors will bike three laps across the 13.3-kilometer route that blends speed and scenery. The 10km running route passes by Shanghai Grand View Garden, National Highway 318, and Jinze Ancient Town before ending at the Water Region Reception Hall.

Ti Gong

The triathlon has three divisions: elite, amateur, and U7-U15 youngsters. A total of 1,300 participants from both home and abroad will compete in this year's event. The competition will feature elite athletes such as Paris Olympics silver winner Julie Derron and Tokyo Olympics athlete Max Studer. The organizers said that about 900 spots are being made available for the general public.

Ti Gong