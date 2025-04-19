Amateur Xu goes wire-to-wire for maiden CLPG Tour win
Chinese amateur Xu Ying captured her first title against a pro field on Saturday as the Zhuhai teenager completed a wire-to-wire victory at the ZF.Kove Chongqing Women's Open.
The 16-year-old, 69th in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, closed with a 2-under-par 70 for a five-shot win at the CLPG Tour event. Her 54-hole score at KingRun Nanshan Golf Club was 13-under 203.
Thai pros Nemittra Juntanaket (70) and Supamas Sangchan (70) each received 62,875 yuan (US$8,614) for finishing equal second with Hong Kong amateur Sophie Han (70). China's Pan Yanhong (68) and Thai Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong (71) were equal fifth at seven shots back.
Defending champion Zhou Shiyuan, China's top female amateur, closed with a 4-over 76 to finish nine strokes off the pace.
After starting the day with a three-shot lead, Xu got to 13-under after birdies at the fourth and sixth holes. She would then bounce back from bogeys at the eighth and 11th holes with birdies at holes 12 and 15 to secure the win.
"I played very solidly in these three rounds. I was decisive in implementing the strategy, and everything went according to my plan. I also maintained a good mentality. It has been a great week," said Xu, who will play on the China team at next month's Queen Sirikit Cup in Japan.
"This championship victory is of great significance to me. It's like taking me to a new level and fulfilling one of my goals for this year. If I had to use three words to describe my performance this week, they would be wisdom, courage, and determination."
Supamas, a two-time winner on the CLPG Tour, could never really mount a challenge to Xu in her round that featured six birdies, including one at the last, and four bogeys.
"Today, I feel my iron is really good on the front nine so I can make the pars. But the back nine is not that smooth, still acceptable. On the third hole, the long putt around 10 yards is my favorite, which allowed me to make birdie. That one is my highlight," said the Sukhothai native.
Nemittra, a 28-year-old from Phayao Province in northern Thailand, made birdies on the final two holes to finish equal runner-up for her best result at a CLPG Tour event.
"My iron performance allowed me to keep improving this week. Normally I will hit like less than 10 greens in regulation, but this week I was around 15 greens in regulation so I have more chances to make more birdies," she observed.
Han, winner of last year's Reignwood CLPGA Classic, held steady to close with a round featuring three birdies and one bogey.
"Overall, I think I performed quite well in this tournament," said the 17-year-old. "The results of my recent intensive training, especially with my iron play, have been very positive. My driver distance has also improved significantly compared to my previous events. The consistent pace of play within my group today made the round flow smoothly."
Jeong Seulgi, who won the Monday qualifier, said she was delighted with her strong finish, making her trip to China all the more worthwhile. She closed with a 69 on the strength of seven birdies, two bogeys and a double bogey to finish seventh.
"It was worth coming here to play this week. This will definitely help me as this is the very beginning of the season and it gives me more confidence," said the South Korean veteran. "Its very fun for me to play in China and a great experience. I like to travel around and to travel in different countries. I'll share with my friends about this week's experience."