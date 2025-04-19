Amateur Xu goes wire-to-wire for maiden CLPG Tour win

Chinese amateur Xu Ying captured her first title against a pro field on Saturday as the Zhuhai teenager completed a wire-to-wire victory at the ZF.Kove Chongqing Women's Open.

The 16-year-old, 69th in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, closed with a 2-under-par 70 for a five-shot win at the CLPG Tour event. Her 54-hole score at KingRun Nanshan Golf Club was 13-under 203.

Thai pros Nemittra Juntanaket (70) and Supamas Sangchan (70) each received 62,875 yuan (US$8,614) for finishing equal second with Hong Kong amateur Sophie Han (70). China's Pan Yanhong (68) and Thai Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong (71) were equal fifth at seven shots back.

Defending champion Zhou Shiyuan, China's top female amateur, closed with a 4-over 76 to finish nine strokes off the pace.

After starting the day with a three-shot lead, Xu got to 13-under after birdies at the fourth and sixth holes. She would then bounce back from bogeys at the eighth and 11th holes with birdies at holes 12 and 15 to secure the win.

"I played very solidly in these three rounds. I was decisive in implementing the strategy, and everything went according to my plan. I also maintained a good mentality. It has been a great week," said Xu, who will play on the China team at next month's Queen Sirikit Cup in Japan.

"This championship victory is of great significance to me. It's like taking me to a new level and fulfilling one of my goals for this year. If I had to use three words to describe my performance this week, they would be wisdom, courage, and determination."

Supamas, a two-time winner on the CLPG Tour, could never really mount a challenge to Xu in her round that featured six birdies, including one at the last, and four bogeys.