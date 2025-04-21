China's Sun retains crown, Brazil's Calderano makes history

China's World No. 1 Sun Yingsha successfully defended her title, and Brazil's Hugo Calderano became the first Brazilian paddler to win the men's singles gold at the ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup Macau 2025 on Sunday.

Defending champion Sun, who first won the title at the ITTF World Cup Macau 2024, defeated her teammate Kuai Man 4-0, while Calderano came back to defeat China's Lin Shidong 4-1. This was Calderano's first World Cup title as a professional.

"Lin Shidong started really strong, but I think I was able to find some solutions. Winning the second game gave me a boost, and I could play better and better throughout the match," Calderano reviewed.

He noted at a press conference after the final that China still dominates most tournaments, but it's also natural that the world is getting a bit closer because everybody also works so hard. "There may be more teams that can challenge China's dominance, but China is still the best in the world."

When asked about the ITTF World Table Tennis Championships to kick off in Doha, Qatar, in May, Sun said that after this tournament, the first thing to focus on is body recovery. "I also hope to perform even better there, because I believe the World Championships will bring together more top players and stronger competition. The unknowns and challenges will only increase."