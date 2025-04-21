|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / Sport

China's Sun retains crown, Brazil's Calderano makes history

Xinhua
  09:16 UTC+8, 2025-04-21       0
China's World No. 1 Sun Yingsha successfully defended her title, and Brazil's Hugo Calderano became the first Brazilian paddler to win the men's singles gold.
Xinhua
  09:16 UTC+8, 2025-04-21       0
China's Sun retains crown, Brazil's Calderano makes history
Xinhua

Brazil's Hugo Calderano serves during the final at the ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup Macau 2025 on Sunday.

China's World No. 1 Sun Yingsha successfully defended her title, and Brazil's Hugo Calderano became the first Brazilian paddler to win the men's singles gold at the ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup Macau 2025 on Sunday.

Defending champion Sun, who first won the title at the ITTF World Cup Macau 2024, defeated her teammate Kuai Man 4-0, while Calderano came back to defeat China's Lin Shidong 4-1. This was Calderano's first World Cup title as a professional.

"Lin Shidong started really strong, but I think I was able to find some solutions. Winning the second game gave me a boost, and I could play better and better throughout the match," Calderano reviewed.

He noted at a press conference after the final that China still dominates most tournaments, but it's also natural that the world is getting a bit closer because everybody also works so hard. "There may be more teams that can challenge China's dominance, but China is still the best in the world."

When asked about the ITTF World Table Tennis Championships to kick off in Doha, Qatar, in May, Sun said that after this tournament, the first thing to focus on is body recovery. "I also hope to perform even better there, because I believe the World Championships will bring together more top players and stronger competition. The unknowns and challenges will only increase."

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
     