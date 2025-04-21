Get ready for Longines Global Champions Tour

The 2025 Shanghai Longines Global Champions Tour will be held at Shanghai Juss International Equestrian Center from May 2 to 4, gathering 100 top-tier horses and some of the world's best riders.

As part of a city-wide promotion for the upcoming event, a mini equestrian cultural experience exhibition has been put up at the CITIC Square on downtown Nanjing Road W. Equestrian equipment, the Champions trophy and painted horse sculptures are on display.