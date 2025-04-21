|   
Get ready for Longines Global Champions Tour

  20:49 UTC+8, 2025-04-22
With the 2025 Shanghai Longines Global Champions Tour approaching, promotional activities are held around the city.
Shot by Dong Jun. Edited by Dong Jun. Subtitles by Ma Yue.

The 2025 Shanghai Longines Global Champions Tour will be held at Shanghai Juss International Equestrian Center from May 2 to 4, gathering 100 top-tier horses and some of the world's best riders.

As part of a city-wide promotion for the upcoming event, a mini equestrian cultural experience exhibition has been put up at the CITIC Square on downtown Nanjing Road W. Equestrian equipment, the Champions trophy and painted horse sculptures are on display.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Ma Yue
