﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / Sport

Liu Guoliang resigns as president of Chinese Table Tennis Association

Xinhua
  09:49 UTC+8, 2025-04-23       0
Liu Guoliang has resigned as president of the CTTA, with current CTTA vice president Wang Liqin elected the organization's new chief on Wednesday.
Xinhua
  09:49 UTC+8, 2025-04-23       0

Liu Guoliang has resigned as president of the Chinese Table Tennis Association (CTTA), with current CTTA vice president Wang Liqin elected the organization's new chief on Wednesday.

Having achieved a career singles Grand Slam of Olympic Games, World Championships and World Cup, Liu was appointed chief coach of China's national team in 2013, leading the team to a sweep of four gold medals at the 2016 Rio Olympics. He was first elected CTTA president in 2018, and re-elected in 2023. During his tenure, China claimed nine of 10 Olympic gold medals in table tennis at Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024.

Wang, 46, is a two-time Olympic gold medalist and three-time World Championships singles winner. Retiring from the national team in 2013, he has served as CTTA vice president since 2018.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Wang Liqin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     