News / Sport

Horses arrive for Longines Global Champions Tour

﻿ Ma Yue
﻿ Dong Jun
Ma Yue Dong Jun
  14:31 UTC+8, 2025-04-27       0
A total of 99 horses will participate in this year's Shanghai Longines Global Champions Tour, arriving in Shanghai in two batches.
Shot by Dong Jun. Edited by Dong Jun. Subtitles by Ma Yue.

The 2025 Shanghai Longines Global Champions Tour will be held at the Shanghai Juss International Equestrian Center from May 2 to 4. A total of 99 horses will participate in this year's event, arriving in Shanghai in two batches.

The first group of 50 horses safely landed at Shanghai Pudong International Airport at 1am on April 27. They departed from Belgium's Liège Airport aboard Qatar Airways, transited through Doha and completed a nearly 16-hour journey before arriving in Shanghai.

The first charter flight was staffed with 11 personnel, including 10 grooms and one veterinarian. To ensure professional care for each horse, the Shanghai Juss International Equestrian Center has prepared 70 permanent stables and 44 temporary ones on-site.

After undergoing a series of temperature checks and quarantine procedures, the horses will gradually acclimate to the competition venue and environment before commencing their pre-competition training regimen.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Ma Yue
