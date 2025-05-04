|   
News / Sport

Local riders showcase talent at Global Tour

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  17:37 UTC+8, 2025-05-04
The Longines Global Champions Tour concluded at Juss International Equestrian Center on Sunday with Scott Brash from Britain taking the crown of the 1.60m show jumping final.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  17:37 UTC+8, 2025-05-04       0

The three-day Longines Global Champions Tour concluded at Shanghai Juss International Equestrian Center on Sunday with Scott Brash from Britain taking the crown of the 1.60m show jumping final.

This is Brash's first title in Shanghai. He was followed by defending champion Gilles Thomas from Belgium and Eduardo Alvarez Aznar from Spain.

Local riders showcase talent at Global Tour
Ti Gong

Scott Brash acknowledges the crowd after taking the crown in the 1.60m show jumping.

"Shanghai has great facility and very enthusiastic fans," said Brash. "I hope our performance and the event will help inspire more younger generation for the sport."

Three Chinese riders participated in this year's event, two of whom were wild card entrants.

For Chinese equestrian athletes still catching up internationally, competing in the world's highest-level five-star show jumping competition served as a rare training opportunity.

Local riders showcase talent at Global Tour
Ti Gong

Chinese rider Zhang Yifan and her horse Just Blue delivered a surprising performance.

In the 1.55m event on May 2, Chinese rider Zhang Yifan and her horse Just Blue delivered a surprising performance, achieving a flawless zero-penalty round to rank 22nd.

During the 1.45m event on May 3, wild card rider You Yanhe also impressed with a zero-penalty performance, securing fifth place.

"Chinese riders don't often get chances to participate in such events," said Zhang. "Both my horse and I were making our five-star competition debut. I came to learn and gain experience – not just observing how top riders adapt during competitions, but also studying how their teams manage horse care daily."

Local riders showcase talent at Global Tour
Ti Gong

A spectator dressed to impress.

You noted that the competition significantly boosted his confidence. At last year's Shanghai leg of the tour, he had attended as a spectator.

"Achieving a clean round in such a major global event was thrilling," he said. "This experience is invaluable as I prepare for next year's Asian Games. I've also deepened my understanding of my horse."

He added, "I hope to qualify without needing wild cards in future, though it will be challenging given Europe's long-standing equestrian advantages. Still, I'll strive for it."

Local riders showcase talent at Global Tour
Ti Gong

The five-star show jumping event was first introduced to Shanghai in 2014.

While hosting international competitions helps lay foundations for China's equestrian development, systemic training structures remain crucial alongside competitive opportunities.

Zhong Guowei, General Secretary of the Chinese Equestrian Association, highlighted progress in standardizing China's rider certification system and increasing alignment with international standards.

More young talented riders now pursue advanced training in equestrian-developed nations.

Local riders showcase talent at Global Tour
Ti Gong

Riders sign autograph for young fans.

"In Shanghai, a decade ago our professional team struggled to recruit youth riders," Zhong noted. "Now, growing numbers of teenagers voluntarily spend their free time learning horsemanship."

The city's registered youth riders have surged from 221 in 2018 to 691 currently, with the number of Shanghai equestrian clubs reaching 21 this year.

Local riders showcase talent at Global Tour
Ti Gong

The top three riders of the 1.60m show jumping celebrate on the podium.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Ma Yue
Shanghai
Longines
﻿
