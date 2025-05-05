|   
Sport

Star-studded lineup for Archery World Cup Shanghai

  18:47 UTC+8, 2025-05-05       0
The Shanghai leg of the 2025 Hyundai Archery World Cup will be held in Pudong from May 6 to 11, attracting hundreds of international athletes.
  18:47 UTC+8, 2025-05-05       0
The 2025 Hyundai Archery World Cup will take place in Shanghai's Pudong New Area this week, bringing together hundreds of athletes from 37 countries and regions, including Olympic champions and world record holders.

Ten gold medals will be awarded at this year's event, covering men's and women's compound and recurve competitions for singles, teams, and mixed teams.

The Yuanshen Sports Center in Pudong will host the qualifying and elimination rounds from May 6 to 9. The finals will be held at the Riverside Financial Plaza in Lujiazui on May 10 and 11.

Star-studded lineup for Archery World Cup Shanghai
Ti Gong

The Chinese archery team will be competing on home soil.

The Chinese team competing on home soil boasts a formidable lineup. The women's squad features Li Jiaman, Zhu Jingyi, Huang Yuwei, and Xu Zhiyun, who recently claimed the team title at the World Cup season-opener in the United States.

The men's team, featuring Li Zhongyuan, Kao Wenchao, Wang Yan, and Feng Hao, also clinched the team crown from the opening stop. They will continue with their pursuit of the Shanghai title in the men's recurve competitions.

In the women's recurve, powerhouse South Korea, which was absent from the US leg due to World Championships team selection, will make its season debut in Shanghai. The first Olympic triple gold medalist An San, world and Olympic record holder Lim Si-hyeon, and Tokyo Olympic champion Kang Chae-young will all compete. They will take on rivals like current world No. 2 Alejandra Valencia of Mexico and world No. 3-ranked American Casey Kaufhold.

Star-studded lineup for Archery World Cup Shanghai
Ti Gong

International archers enjoy a Tai Chi session during a pre-event press conference on Monday.

For men's recurve, South Korea is fielding its Paris Olympic champion lineup featuring Kim Woo-jin, Lee Woo-seok, and Kim Je-deok. Also competing are current world No. 1 Brady Ellison from the US and Brazil's world No. 3 Marcus D'Almeida.

For compound events, both men's and women's world No. 1 archers Mike Schloesser and Andrea Becerra, respectively, are competing.

During the event, international athletes will be invited to participate in traditional Chinese cultural immersion activities, including Tai Chi sessions and Hanfu (traditional Chinese attire) experience programs. A series of archery community engagement initiatives will be held at major shopping malls in Pudong.

Star-studded lineup for Archery World Cup Shanghai

Those interested can scan the QR codes to buy tickets.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Ma Yue
﻿
