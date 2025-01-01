﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / Sport

Back of the net for La Liga Academy Shanghai

﻿ Ma Yue
﻿ Dong Jun
Ma Yue Dong Jun
  17:33 UTC+8, 2025-05-10       0
La Liga Academy Shanghai has inaugurated its new facilities with Javier Saviola, former Real Madrid and FC Barcelona player, attending the launch ceremony.
﻿ Ma Yue
﻿ Dong Jun
Ma Yue Dong Jun
  17:33 UTC+8, 2025-05-10       0

Shot by Dong Jun. Edited by Dong Jun. Subtitles by Ma Yue.

La Liga Academy Shanghai has inaugurated its new facilities with Javier Saviola, former Real Madrid and FC Barcelona player, attending the launch ceremony and interacting with a group of young football enthusiasts.

Located at the Tianma Country Club in Songjiang District, La Liga Academy Shanghai is the Spanish top-tier league's first academy in eastern China. Its facilities include two 11-a-side natural grass pitches with changing rooms, showers, medical center and a seven-a-side indoor football pitch.

In cooperation with Tingho Holding, the academy will recruit young football talents under the age of 17. La Liga will provide tactical, technical, physical and psychological trainings to help them develop potential with advanced training methods and system.

Back of the net for La Liga Academy Shanghai
Ti Gong

The academy is located at the Tianma Country Club in Songjiang District.

The academy's sporting project will be coordinated by La Liga Technical director Víctor Campo who holds a UEFA PRO coaching license. He will lead the technical part, ensuring the application of the training concepts of the Spanish competition in programs.

The project will also include regular participation in tournaments and the possibility of training opportunities in Spain and other countries.

As La Liga ambassador Saviola explained, La Liga's methodology emphasizes the stimulation of talent and the individualization of the training process, considering that each player's development process requires different needs.

Back of the net for La Liga Academy Shanghai
Ti Gong

The academy is bright, modern and welcoming.

"Bringing La Liga Academy to a world-class city like Shanghai is a major step in our long-term commitment to football development in China," said Sergi Torrents, managing director of La Liga Greater China.

"It's about helping young kids grow through the game. By playing football and taking part in regular competitions, kids develop key values like discipline, a competitive mindset, respect for rules, and the ability to connect with others."

Student recruitment for the academy's new season has started. Those interested can dial hot line 21-57663553 for more information.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Ma Yue
Shanghai
Songjiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     