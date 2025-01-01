Back of the net for La Liga Academy Shanghai

La Liga Academy Shanghai has inaugurated its new facilities with Javier Saviola, former Real Madrid and FC Barcelona player, attending the launch ceremony.

La Liga Academy Shanghai has inaugurated its new facilities with Javier Saviola, former Real Madrid and FC Barcelona player, attending the launch ceremony and interacting with a group of young football enthusiasts. Located at the Tianma Country Club in Songjiang District, La Liga Academy Shanghai is the Spanish top-tier league's first academy in eastern China. Its facilities include two 11-a-side natural grass pitches with changing rooms, showers, medical center and a seven-a-side indoor football pitch. In cooperation with Tingho Holding, the academy will recruit young football talents under the age of 17. La Liga will provide tactical, technical, physical and psychological trainings to help them develop potential with advanced training methods and system.

Ti Gong

The academy's sporting project will be coordinated by La Liga Technical director Víctor Campo who holds a UEFA PRO coaching license. He will lead the technical part, ensuring the application of the training concepts of the Spanish competition in programs. The project will also include regular participation in tournaments and the possibility of training opportunities in Spain and other countries. As La Liga ambassador Saviola explained, La Liga's methodology emphasizes the stimulation of talent and the individualization of the training process, considering that each player's development process requires different needs.

Ti Gong