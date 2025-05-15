﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / Sport

China's Zheng beats Sabalenka for the first time to reach Italian Open semifinals

Xinhua
  09:07 UTC+8, 2025-05-15       0
China's Zheng Qinwen claimed a straight-sets victory over top seed Aryna Sabalenka in the quarterfinals of the WTA Italian Open on Wednesday.
Xinhua
  09:07 UTC+8, 2025-05-15       0
China's Zheng beats Sabalenka for the first time to reach Italian Open semifinals
AFP

China’s Zheng Qinwen celebrates after winning against Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka in their women's single quarter-final match of the WTA Rome Open tennis tournament at Foro Italico in Rome on May 14, 2025.

China's Zheng Qinwen claimed a straight-sets victory over top seed Aryna Sabalenka in the quarterfinals of the WTA Italian Open on Wednesday, reaching the semifinals of a WTA 1000 event for the third time in her career.

The two players had met six times previously, with Sabalenka winning on each occasion. This match marked their first encounter on clay.

In the opening set, both players held serve through the first three games, with Sabalenka leading 2-1. In the fourth game, Zheng saved two break points to hold, and then won four consecutive points in the fifth game to score a crucial break. Over the next four games, both players held serve, leaving Zheng ahead 5-4. In the 10th game, Zheng fired down two aces and took the set 6-4.

In the second set, Zheng carried her momentum forward, breaking serve in the first game and then reeling off four straight points to take the second game. The following four games saw both players hold, with Zheng maintaining a 4-2 lead. Sabalenka saved four break points in the seventh game to narrow the gap, but Zheng stayed strong, holding serve and then breaking again to close out the match 6-3, reaching the semifinals in Rome for the first time.

"Finally, I broke through! I've always known I have the ability to beat anyone, and I'm really happy that I truly did it today," said Zheng after the match.

Zheng gave herself a score of 7.5 for her performance. "I think I did well at the start, and I told myself I couldn't lose those opening games so easily like before. When the match enters a tighter phase, I feel it's more to my advantage, because actually, I'm better than her at playing long rallies. When the match goes into a three or four-shot exchange, statistically, I have the edge," Zheng reflected.

In this match, Zheng's first-serve points won percentage reached a remarkable 82 percent, which became a decisive factor in her victory. "Today, one thing I did really well was that my first serve was there in the crucial moments, and I also controlled my unforced errors very well," she said.

"When I played against her before, maybe because she had the title of world number one and a Grand Slam champion, and also because when I was a teenager, I used to watch her play, so I couldn't properly read the situation," Zheng said. "In the first three matches against her, I felt really frustrated, because I only showed about 30 or 40 percent of my ability. When I stripped away the aura around her, I was able to see the match situation clearly and focus on attacking her weaknesses instead of trying to go head-to-head with her strengths."

In the semifinals, Zheng will face fourth seed Coco Gauff.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     