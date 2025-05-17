Sailing before the wind at 2025 Cruise Port Regatta

Sailboats helmed by top international sailors raced at the mouth of the Yangtze River in Shanghai over the weekend.

The 2024 Shanghai Cruise Port International Regatta opened on Saturday, marking a key step in the city's push to expand international maritime sports and tourism.

The event brought together 24 professional and amateur sailing teams, including international competitors, at Wusongkou International Cruise Terminal, Asia's largest.

Organizers also unveiled plans to extend next year's regatta to an offshore route linking Shanghai and Jeju Island in the Republic of Korea.