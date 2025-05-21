FC Barcelona coach Flick agrees one year contract extension

FC Barcelona announced on Wednesday that coach Hansi Flick has agreed to extend his contract with the club until the end of June 2027.

"The German coach will sign on Wednesday the extension of his contract until 2027 - for one more season - The act will be held in the offices at the Camp Nou," confirmed a statement from the club.

The extension on Flick's original deal, which was due to expire in 2026, comes after the former Bayern Munich and German national team boss has led Barca to this season's La Liga title, the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Supercup in his first season in charge.

Flick's only disappointment was a narrow defeat after extra time to Inter Milan in the semifinals of the Champions League.