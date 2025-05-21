﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / Sport

FC Barcelona coach Flick agrees one year contract extension

Xinhua
  23:36 UTC+8, 2025-05-21       0
FC Barcelona announced on Wednesday that coach Hansi Flick has agreed to extend his contract with the club until the end of June 2027.
Xinhua
  23:36 UTC+8, 2025-05-21       0

FC Barcelona announced on Wednesday that coach Hansi Flick has agreed to extend his contract with the club until the end of June 2027.

"The German coach will sign on Wednesday the extension of his contract until 2027 - for one more season - The act will be held in the offices at the Camp Nou," confirmed a statement from the club.

The extension on Flick's original deal, which was due to expire in 2026, comes after the former Bayern Munich and German national team boss has led Barca to this season's La Liga title, the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Supercup in his first season in charge.

Flick's only disappointment was a narrow defeat after extra time to Inter Milan in the semifinals of the Champions League.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhao Yinuo
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     