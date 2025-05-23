Amateur An cements legacy with Chengdu victory

Chinese amateur An Zining captured her first title against a pro field on Friday as the Tianjin teenager closed with a scorching 7-under-par 65 to win the inaugural China Golf Women's Legacy event by two strokes in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province.

After starting the day two shots off the lead at the 500,000-yuan (US$69,600) CLPG Tour stop, the 16-year-old An, a three-time winner on the China amateur circuit last year, finished with a 54-hole score of 15-under 201 at Poly Chengdu Golf Club.

Her round included four birdies on the front nine, followed by five straight birdies to start the back nine. She then carded bogeys at the 15th and the last in only her third appearance in a CLPG Tour event.

"My caddie only told me I had a three-shot lead when approaching the final green. I was quite surprised at that moment," said An, 457th in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. "I started strong today, felt solid for most of the round. A few slips toward the end but overall it's a performance I can accept."

In the tournament that featured 78 professionals and 26 amateurs playing in a dual individual-and-team format, Lin Xin'en (67) claimed the 75,000-yuan winner's purse for finishing equal runner-up with amateurs Sophie Han Zilin (68), Zhou Shiyuan (68) and Wang Xinyu (67).

Overnight leader Pan Yanhong was equal ninth at four shots back after faltering down the stretch to a 1-under 71.

Lin, a second-year pro from Guangzhou, was understandably thrilled to collect the winner's purse. Her round included six birdies and a bogey.

"During the last two events, I was still fighting to make the cut and now I've earned my second runner-up. This cheque also happens to be the biggest payday of my career so far," said the Shenzhen University student.

"The turning point came after realizing I'd been playing too cautiously in the previous two tournaments. This time I put in extra work and honestly assessed where I needed to improve. This is absolutely the ideal outcome."

Zhou, one of the opening round co-leaders, lamented a missed opportunity to pick up her third CLPG Tour title. Starting the day one shot off the lead, the Chongqing teenager bogeyed the opening hole before settling to make four birdies, three of which came on the back nine.