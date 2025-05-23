﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / Sport

Amateur An cements legacy with Chengdu victory

SHINE
  19:10 UTC+8, 2025-05-23       0
Amateur An Zining captures her first title against a pro field, closing with a 7-under-par 65 to win the inaugural China Golf Women's Legacy event by two shots.
SHINE
  19:10 UTC+8, 2025-05-23       0

Chinese amateur An Zining captured her first title against a pro field on Friday as the Tianjin teenager closed with a scorching 7-under-par 65 to win the inaugural China Golf Women's Legacy event by two strokes in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province.

After starting the day two shots off the lead at the 500,000-yuan (US$69,600) CLPG Tour stop, the 16-year-old An, a three-time winner on the China amateur circuit last year, finished with a 54-hole score of 15-under 201 at Poly Chengdu Golf Club.

Her round included four birdies on the front nine, followed by five straight birdies to start the back nine. She then carded bogeys at the 15th and the last in only her third appearance in a CLPG Tour event.

"My caddie only told me I had a three-shot lead when approaching the final green. I was quite surprised at that moment," said An, 457th in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. "I started strong today, felt solid for most of the round. A few slips toward the end but overall it's a performance I can accept."

In the tournament that featured 78 professionals and 26 amateurs playing in a dual individual-and-team format, Lin Xin'en (67) claimed the 75,000-yuan winner's purse for finishing equal runner-up with amateurs Sophie Han Zilin (68), Zhou Shiyuan (68) and Wang Xinyu (67).

Overnight leader Pan Yanhong was equal ninth at four shots back after faltering down the stretch to a 1-under 71.

Lin, a second-year pro from Guangzhou, was understandably thrilled to collect the winner's purse. Her round included six birdies and a bogey.

"During the last two events, I was still fighting to make the cut and now I've earned my second runner-up. This cheque also happens to be the biggest payday of my career so far," said the Shenzhen University student.

"The turning point came after realizing I'd been playing too cautiously in the previous two tournaments. This time I put in extra work and honestly assessed where I needed to improve. This is absolutely the ideal outcome."

Zhou, one of the opening round co-leaders, lamented a missed opportunity to pick up her third CLPG Tour title. Starting the day one shot off the lead, the Chongqing teenager bogeyed the opening hole before settling to make four birdies, three of which came on the back nine.

Amateur An cements legacy with Chengdu victory
SHINE

China's An Zining poses with the trophy after winning the China Golf Women's Legacy event at Poly Chengdu Golf Club in Chengdu, southwestern Sichuan Province, on Friday.

"I was too steady and not aggressive enough. Just couldn't make enough birdies. I'm disappointed with my game, especially that second round which really held me back."

Hong Kong native Han was another disappointed with her final-round performance. The 17-year-old's card included six birdies and two bogeys.

"On the final hole, for the third straight day, I had 200 yards in and again flew over the green. Really frustrating not to convert those birdie chances," she said.

Thai veteran Onkanok Soisuwan (68) carded a hole-in-one at the 150-yard 16th hole when her perfect shot with an eight-iron hit the fringe of the green and rolled into the cup. For her fifth lifetime ace, the Bangkok native received a GolfJoy golf simulator valued at 299,000 yuan.

Winnie Ng (67) also got a hole-in-one when the Malaysian aced the 185-yard third hole, her first in a competition.

In the team event, where the pros partnered with junior amateurs, Team Zhou Shiyuan topped the leaderboard on day three with a two-stroke win on a score of 22-under 194. Amateur Liu Yujie carded a personal best 9-under 63 to lead the foursome featuring fellow amateur Zhou (68) and Thai veterans Prima Thammaraks (68) and Naphatsawan Pabsimma (71).

"This team victory is definitely not my achievement alone. I'm incredibly proud and happy. All four of us played exceptionally well. There's no way we could've reached 22-under otherwise," said Liu, 129th in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

"After finishing one stroke short yesterday, I made slight adjustments to my strategy today. It paid off. I matched my personal best score, which also happens to be my lowest round ever on the China LPG Tour."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
Chongqing
Chengdu
Tianjin
Shenzhen
Guangzhou
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     