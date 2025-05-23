﻿
News / Sport

China to send largest-ever delegation to Asian Athletics Championships

Xinhua
  19:47 UTC+8, 2025-05-23       0
China will send a record-sized squad in both athlete numbers and event participation to the 26th Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea.
Xinhua
  19:47 UTC+8, 2025-05-23       0

China will send a record-sized squad in both athlete numbers and event participation to the 26th Asian Athletics Championships which will take place from May 27 to 31 in Gumi, South Korea.

According to the Chinese Athletics Association, 62 athletes - 30 men and 32 women - will compete in 43 events, making it the largest contingent the country has ever dispatched to the continental championships. The Chinese team has an average age of 24, with the oldest athlete aged 32 and the youngest just 17.

While the roster features many up-and-coming athletes, it also includes established stars such as 2020 Olympic silver medalist Zhu Yaming in the men's triple jump, and 2024 Olympic runner-up Feng Bin in the women's discus.

At a recent pre-event rally held by the Chinese Athletics Association at the national team's training base at Beijing Sport University, sprinter Liang Xiaojing spoke on behalf of the athletes, emphasizing the team's commitment to competing with integrity and determination.

"We will not shy away from challenges. We will give our all on the track and field to showcase the spirit and strength of Chinese athletics," said Liang. "We are determined to bring glory to our country and stand firmly against doping."

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhao Yinuo
Special Reports
