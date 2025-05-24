﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / Sport

Vengeful Wang defeats Moregard to reach TT worlds final

Xinhua
  19:31 UTC+8, 2025-05-24       0
Wang Chuqin took sweet revenge for his Olympic loss to Truls Moregard, beating the Swede 4-1 in the men's singles semifinals of the World Table Tennis Championships on Saturday.
Xinhua
  19:31 UTC+8, 2025-05-24       0

Wang Chuqin took sweet revenge for his Olympic loss to Truls Moregard, beating the Swede 4-1 in the men's singles semifinals of the World Table Tennis Championships on Saturday.

Vengeful Wang defeats Moregard to reach TT worlds final
Xinhua

Wang Chuqin defeats Moregard in the men's singles semifinals of the World Table Tennis Championships.

The second-seeded Chinese, who had suffered a 4-2 defeat by the Swedish giant-killer in the 2024 Paris Olympics, overcame a slow start and took a crucial fourth set to triumph 5-11, 11-8, 11-2, 12-10, 12-10 over 45 minutes.

Trailing 8-10, Wang turned very aggresive and snatched four points in a row to win the fourth set 12-10. The fifth set saw the Chinese lead 7-3, 10-6 before the Swede made it 10-10.

Moregard then sent a topspin forehand into the net and hit a backhand strike wide to conclude his Doha journey.

"I didn't find my rhythm until the second set," said Wang. "Moregard did very well and pressured me throughout the game."

Moregard said: "I think he played quite passive in the first set. He was not there mentally, and I took advantage of it.

"He just raised this level to a very high one and I couldn't keep up with it. So in the end, he was just a better player."

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Jiang Xinhua
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     