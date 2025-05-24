﻿
News / Sport

Wang and Sun win third straight mixed doubles title at TT worlds

Xinhua
China's Olympic champions Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha defeated Japan 3-1 to win their third straight mixed doubles title at the World Table Tennis Championships on Saturday.
China's Olympic champions Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha defeated Japan 3-1 to win their third straight mixed doubles title at the World Table Tennis Championships on Saturday.

The second seeds overcame a late surge from 16th-seeded Maharu Yoshimura and Satsuki Odo, winning 11-7, 11-8, 7-11, 11-8 over 39 minutes in what was their 16 consecutive win in the event.

"Our rivals posed a great threat with cohesion and tactics even if they are both right-handed," said Sun. "We trusted each other when the scores were close. We shared the same determination to make it three in a row."

Liu Guoliang, first vice president of the International Table Tennis Federation, presented the winners' trophy to the Chinese pair.

Earlier in the day, Wang and Sun advanced into the men's and women's singles final respectively.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Jiang Xinhua
