Paddleboard event attracts locals and expats

Paddlers ranging from age 12 to 60 – seasoned pros and first-timers alike – raced from Anyuan Road Bridge to the North-South Elevated Bridge in sprints, buoy turns, and long-distance challenges.

The 2025 Suhewan Shanghai Paddling Open made a splash this weekend along the Jing'an stretch of Suzhou Creek, drawing more than 400 paddleboarding enthusiasts from across the Yangtze River Delta region.

Among them was Luis Arcentales, a New York-based fund manager who joined the event while visiting his wife in Shanghai. Racing as a guest paddler on a team organized by Longsen Land, a local company, Arcentales helped secure a strong team finish.

"It's very well-organized. I made new friends, and it's a beautiful way for me to experience the city," he said.

A frequent visitor over the past decade, Arcentales often jogs along Suzhou Creek during his stays.

"Every time I come back, I see more people biking, running, exercising, and enjoying the parks. It's a very nice change," he added. "Shanghai is 100 percent a sports-friendly city."

The event also spotlighted rising young talent like 13-year-old Liu Enlu, a Shanghai middle school student who signed up for three solo races this year.

"There were definitely more participants this time, and the competition felt tougher," she said.

Liu picked up stand-up paddleboarding in 2023 and has already competed in locations ranging from a reservoir in Lijiang, Yunnan, to a beach in Huangshi, Hubei. But racing in downtown Shanghai came with new challenges.

"There were so many people watching from the riverside. I felt a little nervous," she admitted.

Ma Jiabin, director of the Jing'an Sports Bureau, revealed that next year's race will expand from a 3-kilometer to a 6-kilometer course, spanning 12 bridges along Suzhou Creek.

The district hopes to build the event into a flagship water sports showcase for the Yangtze River Delta region.