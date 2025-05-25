﻿
News / Sport

Sun defends singles crown at table tennis worlds

Xinhua
  20:47 UTC+8, 2025-05-25       0
Defending champion and world No. 1 Sun Yingsha defeated second-ranked Wang Manyu 4-3 to retain her women's singles title at the World Table Tennis Championships on Sunday, adding to the mixed doubles crown she had claimed earlier in the tournament.

Roared on by a lively crowd, Sun prevailed over the 2021 world champion in a thrilling final, winning 11-8, 12-10, 8-11, 5-11, 12-10, 11-13, 11-7 in 88 minutes.

Wang saved three match points including an edge ball that went in her favor and went on to win the sixth set and led 3-0 in the deciding set, before Sun took four straight points from 7-7.

"My faith wavered at one point, but I just hung in there and fought to the last point," said Sun.

"Manyu and I have been playing against each other since we were children. Our games are always very close."

China's Chen Xingtong and Japan's Mima Ito claimed bronze medals after falling in the semifinals.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhao Yinuo
