Wang Chuqin wins men's singles in TT worlds
22:27 UTC+8, 2025-05-25 0
China's Wang Chuqin defeated Brazil's Hugo Calderano 4-1 as he won his first men's singles title at the World Table Tennis Championships on Sunday.
The world second-ranked Chinese overcame mid-game setbacks to beat the reigning World Cup champion 12-10, 11-3, 4-11, 11-2, 11-7 over 46 minutes.
China's Liang Jingkun and Sweden's Truls Moregard took bronze medals.
