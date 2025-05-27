Shenhua manager shows off skills on tennis court

With Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua having a mid-season break, its Russian manager Leonid Slutsky spared some time for an international tennis tournament which is being held in suburban Baoshan District through Saturday.

The 2025 ITF World Tennis Masters Tour MT200 tournament at the PMAX Tennis Center has attracted over 500 participants, including 98 foreign players from 24 countries and regions.

They compete in different age groups for international points and rankings. Apart from the finals, the competition uses a "trust system" in which players agree on points and results, while the referee assists in just clarifying the rules.