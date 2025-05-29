Beijing schoolboy makes history with his ascent of Mount Qomolangma
At 6:39am on May 25, Li Haorong, a student from Beijing No. 80 High School, reached the summit of Mount Qomolangma via the north slope, making history as the first Chinese teenager to achieve the feat, according to a report by Beijing-based YMCE Camps.
The expedition spanned 46 days. After arriving at base camp, Li's team carried out multiple rounds of acclimatization training. On May 20, as a favorable weather window opened, the team launched their final ascent. Between 6 to 9am, on May 25, the mountaineers made their triumphant ascents one after another.
Li Haorong shared a video of his glorious moment on social media, expressing heartfelt gratitude to his two guides, family, and friends. "Without their support, this climb would not have been possible," he wrote.
A member of his school's climbing club, Li has previously summited Siguniang Mountain (5,025m), Mount Kilimanjaro (5,895m), Yuzhu Peak (6,178m), and Cho Oyu (8,201m), also becoming the first underage Chinese male to summit Cho Oyu.
The northern route of Mount Qomolangma poses greater physical and logistical challenges than the southern route. Harsh winds, lower oxygen levels, and unpredictable weather conditions make the climb especially demanding. The costs of a north slope ascent are estimated at around 500,000 yuan (US$69,556) and are expected to rise due to glacial melting.