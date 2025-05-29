Beijing schoolboy makes history with his ascent of Mount Qomolangma

At 6:39am on May 25, Li Haorong, a student from Beijing No. 80 High School, reached the summit of Mount Qomolangma via the north slope, making history as the first Chinese teenager to achieve the feat, according to a report by Beijing-based YMCE Camps.

The expedition spanned 46 days. After arriving at base camp, Li's team carried out multiple rounds of acclimatization training. On May 20, as a favorable weather window opened, the team launched their final ascent. Between 6 to 9am, on May 25, the mountaineers made their triumphant ascents one after another.

Li Haorong shared a video of his glorious moment on social media, expressing heartfelt gratitude to his two guides, family, and friends. "Without their support, this climb would not have been possible," he wrote.