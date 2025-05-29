﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / Sport

Beijing schoolboy makes history with his ascent of Mount Qomolangma

﻿ Zhao Yinuo
Zhao Yinuo
  21:46 UTC+8, 2025-05-29       0
Li Haorong of Beijing No. 80 High School reaches the summit of Qomolangma, the world's tallest mountain, via the north slope to become the first Chinese teenager to do so.
﻿ Zhao Yinuo
Zhao Yinuo
  21:46 UTC+8, 2025-05-29       0
Beijing schoolboy makes history with his ascent of Mount Qomolangma

Teenage mountaineer Li Haorong of Beijing No. 80 High School.

At 6:39am on May 25, Li Haorong, a student from Beijing No. 80 High School, reached the summit of Mount Qomolangma via the north slope, making history as the first Chinese teenager to achieve the feat, according to a report by Beijing-based YMCE Camps.

Beijing schoolboy makes history with his ascent of Mount Qomolangma

Li Haorong's expedition spanned 46 days.

The expedition spanned 46 days. After arriving at base camp, Li's team carried out multiple rounds of acclimatization training. On May 20, as a favorable weather window opened, the team launched their final ascent. Between 6 to 9am, on May 25, the mountaineers made their triumphant ascents one after another.

Li Haorong shared a video of his glorious moment on social media, expressing heartfelt gratitude to his two guides, family, and friends. "Without their support, this climb would not have been possible," he wrote.

Beijing schoolboy makes history with his ascent of Mount Qomolangma

A member of his school's climbing club, Li has previously summited Siguniang Mountain (5,025m), Mount Kilimanjaro (5,895m), Yuzhu Peak (6,178m), and Cho Oyu (8,201m), also becoming the first underage Chinese male to summit Cho Oyu.

The northern route of Mount Qomolangma poses greater physical and logistical challenges than the southern route. Harsh winds, lower oxygen levels, and unpredictable weather conditions make the climb especially demanding. The costs of a north slope ascent are estimated at around 500,000 yuan (US$69,556) and are expected to rise due to glacial melting.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
Beijing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     