News / Sport

Penske drives to maiden one-two at FE Shanghai E-Prix

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  17:42 UTC+8, 2025-05-31       0
Team DS Penske dominates the first round of the 2025 Formula E Shanghai E-Prix, with Maximilian Günther and Jean-Eric Vergne sealing the top two positions.
Team DS Penske dominated the first round of the 2025 Formula E Shanghai E-Prix at Shanghai International Circuit on Saturday, with Maximilian Günther and Jean-Eric Vergne sealing the top and second positions on the podium.

It was the first time for Penske to take home a one-two finish, pocketing a total of 46 points.

Penske drives to maiden one-two at FE Shanghai E-Prix
Ti Gong

The 2025 Formula E E-Prix starts at Shanghai International Circuit in suburban Jiading District.

"It means a lot for the whole team," an excited Günther said after the race. "The strategy, pace, battery management... everything was nice!"

The German, starting the race from pole, raced through Attack Mode and Pit Boost with energy in-hand and a successful overlap on those around him to stride to a comfortable seven-second advantage at the flag.

"It was a roller-coaster day," said runner-up Vergne of France. "I was suffering the whole race. But I was in the right position at the last corner."

Maximilian Günther of Germany celebrates his victory on the podium.
Ti Gong

Maximilian Günther of Germany celebrates his victory on the podium.

McLaren's Taylor Barnard of Britain finished third. Team Cupra Kiro's Dan Ticktum, starting from last on the grid, finished fourth, though the Briton thought he had the opportunity to steal a second-place finish from Saturday.

This year marks the second straight season of Formula E in Shanghai. Compared to Formula One which raced at the same circuit just over two months ago, this emerging championship showcases unique highlights, particularly its close ties with consumer vehicles.

The GEN3 Evo car boasts a 0-100km/h acceleration time of just 1.82 seconds – 30 percent faster than current F1 cars.

Cars in action during Saturday's race.
Zhou Shengjie / SHINE

Cars in action during Saturday's race.

Saturday's race also implemented a mandatory Pit Boost: each car must enter the pit lane at an optimal moment when battery levels fall between 40 percent and 60 percent, receiving a 10 percent energy boost at 600kW within 34 seconds. These technologies align closely with consumer electric vehicles.

Coupled with the Attack Mode strategy, Formula E races involve dynamic on-track variables. Sylvain Filippi, team principal of Envision Racing, told Shanghai Daily that real-time radio communication between drivers and teams is far more frequent in Formula E than in other series, demanding equally comprehensive skills from drivers as F1.

It's the second year for Shanghai to host the E-Prix double-header.
Zhou Shengjie / SHINE

It's the second year for Shanghai to host the E-Prix double-header.

As for boosting the new championship's appeal, its influence may soar when Chinese drivers grace the starting grid or when the Shanghai round evolves into a street circuit – a format better suited to Formula E's characteristics.

For Shanghai fans, this being only their second year experiencing Formula E up close, the future holds endless possibilities.

Visitors enjoy motor-themed activities at Fan Village.
Ma Yue / SHINE

Visitors enjoy motor-themed activities at Fan Village.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Ma Yue
