Shanghai hosts first MetaSVS Yangtze Delta Youth Big Air Open

The inaugural MetaSVS Yangtze River Delta Youth Big Air Open was held in Shanghai on June1, bringing together some 50 young participants, including expats, from Shanghai and the neighboring provinces of Zhejiang, Jiangsu and Anhui.

Participants aged 6 to 16 were grouped into different divisions to compete in freestyle skiing and snowboarding events.

As a MetaSVS competition, the Big Air Open breaks free from the seasonal and low-temperature constraints of traditional snow sports. With the protection of air cushions, the young skiers can experience the thrill of real jumps while utilizing virtual platforms for technical analysis, and cross-venue competition.