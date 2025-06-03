Zheng loses to Sabalenka in French Open quarters

China's tennis sensation Zheng Qinwen lost to world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus 7-6 (3), 6-3 in the French Open women's singles quarterfinals here on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old Zheng, the eighth seed, broke first in the first set before the 27-year-old Sabalenka came back to win a tie-breaker. The top seed maintained the momentum in the second set to seal the victory.

Zheng has delivered her career best performance at the French Open by reaching the quarterfinals.

"That was a true battle, and honestly I have no idea how I was able to break her back and get back in the first set. I was just trying to fight and put as many balls as I could back because I didn't start well. I am really glad that I found my rhythm and won this match," Sabalenka said after the game.

At the Italian Open quarterfinals last month, the Paris 2024 Olympic champion Zheng defeated the three-time Grand Slam winner Sabalenka for the first time. This time at Roland Garros, also on the clay, Sabalenka took the match against Zheng as a revenge.

"I have to say that last tournament I was pretty exhausted, and honestly at the end of the match I was actually glad that I lost that match, because I needed a little break before Roland Garros. Today, I was just more fresh, and I was ready to battle," Sabalenka explained.

As the best result for Sabalenka at the French Open before was the semifinals in 2023, she hopes to make breakthroughs this time, "Everyone wants that beautiful trophy. I am really glad that I have another opportunity, another semifinal to do better than I did last time. I really hope that by the end of the clay season this year, I will be very proud of myself."