News / Sport

Future Star Basketball Championship to tip off in city on July 13

  15:21 UTC+8, 2025-06-05       0
The 2025 Shanghai Future Star Basketball Championship will be held from July 13 to 20, bringing together eight top Under-16 teams from around the world.
The 2025 Shanghai Future Star Basketball Championship will be held at Shanghai Indoor Stadium from July 13 to 20, bringing together eight top Under-16 teams from around the world.

Teams from England, Australia, Spain, Japan, as well as Chinese Taipei and Hong Kong will compete against the Chinese National U16 Team and the Shanghai Youth United Team, igniting their passion for the sport on court.

Ti Gong

The trophy for the 2025 Shanghai Future Star Basketball Championship

The eight teams are divided into two groups, A and B, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the semifinals.

During the tournament, a Sino-Japanese Professional Club All-Star Showdown will be held. Additionally, the Yangtze River Delta International Youth Invitational Tournament for U12 and U14 age groups will take place. These events will collectively create an energetic basketball carnival for Shanghai's summer.

Editor: Ma Yue
Shanghai
Yangtze River
