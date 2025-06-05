Ronaldo makes history as Portugal beats Germany in Nations League semi

Cristiano Ronaldo quietly slipped past the media in the mixed zone at Munich Arena on Wednesday night, but his performance spoke volumes.

In what may be his final major triumph on German soil, the 40-year-old forward became the oldest player to score against Germany, helping Portugal secure a 2-1 victory in the UEFA Nations League semifinal - their first win over Germany in 25 years.

This was also the first time that Ronaldo had scored against Germany, and his milestone - achieved at 40 years and 119 days - dominated headlines across German media. "Ronaldo shocks Germany," read a headline on T-online, while tabloid Bild called him the man who "shattered Germany's title dreams."

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner extended his already monumental international tally to 137 goals in 220 appearances. Throughout the week, crowds had gathered outside Portugal's hotel, and tens of thousands chanted his name before kickoff. Fans mobbed him for selfies and autographs, while the stadium scoreboard followed his every movement during warmups. When Ronaldo netted the winner, the roar was deafening.

German television pundits - including 2014 World Cup winners Christoph Kramer and Per Mertesacker - offered apologies for doubting Ronaldo, praising his enduring influence on the game.

Though Ronaldo declined post-match interviews, his teammate Bernardo Silva spoke on his behalf.

"His ambition to always go on is incredible," said the Manchester City midfielder. "He's 40, but he's hungry every day. That's been true for 20 years. We're happy to have him around."

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez subbed Ronaldo off just before full time to allow the forward to soak in the standing ovation from the 65,823 fans in attendance.

"We have a player like Cristiano and a young, promising generation behind. That makes us strong," Martinez said.

Portugal will now face the winner of Thursday's France-Spain semifinal in Sunday's Nations League final in Munich. Germany will meet the losing side in the third-place match in Stuttgart.