News / Sport

Gauff beats Sabalenka to triumph in French Open for her 2nd Grand Slam title

Second-seeded Coco Gauff of the United States beat world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-4 in the women's singles final of the French Open.
Gauff beats Sabalenka to triumph in French Open for her 2nd Grand Slam title
AFP

US Coco Gauff kisses the trophy after winning the French Open tennis tournament women's singles final match against Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka on Court Philippe-Chatrier at the Roland-Garros Complex in Paris on June 7, 2025.

Second-seeded Coco Gauff of the United States beat world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-4 in the women's singles final of the French Open on Saturday to clinch her second Grand Slam title.

Three-time Grand Slam winner Sabalenka had a great chance to win the first set on her serve after a 5-4 lead, but Gauff forced to a tie-breaker with perseverance. Although Gauff took an upper hand early in the tie-breaker, Sabalenka managed to come back for the first-set victory 7-6 (5).

After the 2023 US Open champion Gauff bounced back quickly to win the second set 6-2, the 21-year-old American powered into the final set and sealed the victory 6-4.

"I didn't think I could do it. The crowd really helped me today and cheered for me so hard. I don't know what I do to deserve so much love from the French crowd," Gauff said after kissing the trophy. "If I told you I had a doubt inside me, I must be lying."

Sabalenka congratulated Gauff after the match, saying, "Congrats on the second Grand Slam, which is well-deserved. You are a fighter and hard worker."

"After such tough two weeks playing great tennis, showing such terrible tennis in the final really hurts. I am sorry for this terrible final," Sabalenka said. "As I always say, I will come back stronger."

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
