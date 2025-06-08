Gauff beats Sabalenka to triumph in French Open for her 2nd Grand Slam title

Second-seeded Coco Gauff of the United States beat world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-4 in the women's singles final of the French Open on Saturday to clinch her second Grand Slam title.

Three-time Grand Slam winner Sabalenka had a great chance to win the first set on her serve after a 5-4 lead, but Gauff forced to a tie-breaker with perseverance. Although Gauff took an upper hand early in the tie-breaker, Sabalenka managed to come back for the first-set victory 7-6 (5).

After the 2023 US Open champion Gauff bounced back quickly to win the second set 6-2, the 21-year-old American powered into the final set and sealed the victory 6-4.

"I didn't think I could do it. The crowd really helped me today and cheered for me so hard. I don't know what I do to deserve so much love from the French crowd," Gauff said after kissing the trophy. "If I told you I had a doubt inside me, I must be lying."

Sabalenka congratulated Gauff after the match, saying, "Congrats on the second Grand Slam, which is well-deserved. You are a fighter and hard worker."

"After such tough two weeks playing great tennis, showing such terrible tennis in the final really hurts. I am sorry for this terrible final," Sabalenka said. "As I always say, I will come back stronger."