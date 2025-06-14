﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / Sport

Olympic champion Zheng reaches first career grass-court semifinal

Xinhua
  11:06 UTC+8, 2025-06-14       0
Zheng Qinwen reached the semifinals on grass for the first time in her career as she knocked out home sensation Emma Raducanu 6-2, 6-4 at the Queen's Club Championships.
Xinhua
  11:06 UTC+8, 2025-06-14       0
Olympic champion Zheng reaches first career grass-court semifinal
Reuters

China's Qinwen Zheng celebrates winning her quarter final match against Britain's Emma Raducanu.

China's Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen reached the semifinals on grass for the first time in her career as she knocked out home sensation Emma Raducanu 6-2, 6-4 at the Queen's Club Championships on Friday.

Zheng, 22, entered the WTA 500 tournament as the top seed and received a bye in the first round.

She needed two hours and 11 minutes to beat McCartney Kessler from the United States 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 in the second round on Thursday and seemed to repeat the story on Friday as she was broken twice at the beginning of the second set.

"My first serves dropped a lot since the start of the second set and it's kind of destructive on grass court," said Zheng after the match. "My opponent was actually in a low period, but I gave her chances to come back."

"But I adjust quicker than I did in my previous match and I'm pleased that I could turn around the table in the second set," adde the world No. 5.

When Raducanu was facing breaking points in the sixth game of the first set, Zheng asked for a timeout to change for a pair of new trainers before breaking Raducanu for the first time.

"I couldn't keep going as I have slipped a few times," Zheng explained. "Since I arrived here, I was wearing the shoes from last year's Wimbledon. I know exactly when I should change shoes either on the hard court or the clay court, but I'm not sure while playing on grass. I did ask for opinion from my coach ahead of my first match. He said maybe later and I felt all right yesterday."

Zheng suffered first-round exit at the Wimbledon Championships in the past two years, but she believed she has already gained more experience from the two matches she played this year.

"I have better understanding while playing on grass and I know which shot I should use in different situations," said Zheng. "But I need to keep winning on grass and have more matches to play on the surface."

Zheng will face Amanda Anisimova on Saturday as the American defeated Emma Navarro 6-3, 6-3.

The other semifinal will be between Australian Open champion Madison Keys from the United States and German qualifier Tatjana Maria.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     