News / Sport

Chinese basketball player Yang Hansen goes to Portland Trail Blazers

Chinese basketball player Yang Hansen became the 16th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft and is headed to the Portland Trail Blazers who traded down with the Memphis Grizzlies.
AFP

Yang Hansen (right) shakes hands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver (left) after being drafted 16th overall by the Memphis Grizzlies during the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 25, 2025, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

Chinese basketball player Yang Hansen became the 16th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft and is headed to the Portland Trail Blazers who traded down with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Turning 20 on Thursday, the young center played for the Qingdao Eagles of the Chinese Basketball Association.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Qingdao
NBA
