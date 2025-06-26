Chinese basketball player Yang Hansen goes to Portland Trail Blazers
11:42 UTC+8, 2025-06-26 0
Chinese basketball player Yang Hansen became the 16th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft and is headed to the Portland Trail Blazers who traded down with the Memphis Grizzlies.
AFP
Turning 20 on Thursday, the young center played for the Qingdao Eagles of the Chinese Basketball Association.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
