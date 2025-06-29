Chinese prospect Wang Haoxi selected by Sharks as first pick of second round at 2025 NHL Draft

Wang Haoxi of China, 17, who also goes by Simon Wang, was selected by the San Jose Sharks with the 33rd overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft on Saturday, becoming the highest-drafted Chinese player in NHL history.

The 6-foot-6, 222-pound defenseman was born in Beijing on July 27, 2007, and moved to Canada to pursue his hockey dream at the age of 12. He represented Beijing at China's 14th National Winter Games in February 2024, helping his squad secure a gold medal with an undefeated record in the youth division.

Wang began the season with 22 points (four goals, 18 assists) in 38 games for the King franchise in the Ontario Junior Hockey League. He signed with the Oshawa Generals of the Ontario Hockey League on December 3, 2024. He had two assists in 32 regular-season games and three assists in 21 OHL playoff games. Meanwhile, the 17-year-old is committed to Boston University next season.

Wang is No. 34 in NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters. "Simon is an interesting prospect," Central Scouting's Nick Smith said in a recent interview. "His skating, footwork, and edges are remarkable for a player his size."

"I think with my skating and my size combination, I can be a lot of things," Wang said in an interview ahead of the Draft. "I can play in a top-two role, or I can play in the bottom-three role. Just all depends on how I develop as a player. As long as I'm putting my mind to it, I'll think I'll be in a great position."

Wang marks a milestone for Chinese ice hockey, following defenseman Song Andong, a Beijing native who was selected by the New York Islanders in the sixth round (No. 172) of the 2015 NHL Draft.

"When I heard my name called, almost tears went down my face, but I tried to just soak in the moment and stay present. It's only the start, it's not the end, and I'll do whatever it takes to play in the NHL and to be the best player," said Wang.

"I think it's a unique story, and it's a unique background, coming from China. I hope I can inspire a lot of kids to come over and really enjoy the game of hockey. And I hope there are more Chinese kids to get picked in the NHL. Maybe someone can break my record in the first round. And I'll be really proud of them and proud of the country and how hockey has been developed [in China] throughout the years," he added.

In Friday's NHL Draft, the New York Islanders selected Matthew Schaefer with the No. 1 pick. The San Jose Sharks used the second pick to take Michael Misa, and the Chicago Blackhawks chose Anton Frondell with the third pick.