News / Viral

Crosstalk performer apologizes for joke about Wenchuan earthquake

Chen Xiaoli
  16:27 UTC+8, 2019-05-14       0
A crosstalk performer apologized Monday after a joke about the Wenchuan earthquake stirred fury among the public.
Chen Xiaoli
  16:27 UTC+8, 2019-05-14       0

Zhang Yunlei (left) and his partner during a crosstalk show which joked about Wenchuan earthquake.

A crosstalk performer apologized Monday after a joke about the Wenchuan earthquake stirred fury among the public, Shanghai Observer reported.

Zhang Yunlei, a member of the crosstalk Deyun Club, issued an apology on Weibo for "ill-considered content" in his performance and said he would make efforts to improve his "artistic ethics."

A video of Zhang's performance at the end of last year suddenly caught the public's attention on Sunday,  the 11th anniversary of the Wenchuan earthquake.

Though some fans of Zhang thought is was not a serious matter, he was widely criticized.

Zhang wrote in his online statement that he felt deeply regretted and apologized to the public, especially people in disaster areas. He also promised to strengthen his self-discipline and create better work in the future.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
Special Reports

EXPLORE SHINE

News

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Viral

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Shanghai Entrepreneurs

2nd Time Moms

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

Book

Education

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

Search
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     