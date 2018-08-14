Advanced Search

August 14, 2018

5 hurt in earthquake

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 August 14, 2018 | Print Edition

Five people were injured after a 5.0-magnitude earthquake jolted southwestern Yunnan Province yesterday morning, local authorities said.

The epicenter was monitored at 24.19 degrees north latitude and 102.71 degrees east longitude at 1:44am yesterday, the China Earthquake Networks Center said. At the epicenter, located in Sijie Township, Tonghai County, five people were found injured and were hospitalized.

