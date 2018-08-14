The story appears on
Page A6
August 14, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
5 hurt in earthquake
Five people were injured after a 5.0-magnitude earthquake jolted southwestern Yunnan Province yesterday morning, local authorities said.
The epicenter was monitored at 24.19 degrees north latitude and 102.71 degrees east longitude at 1:44am yesterday, the China Earthquake Networks Center said. At the epicenter, located in Sijie Township, Tonghai County, five people were found injured and were hospitalized.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.