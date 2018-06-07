The story appears on
Page A6
June 7, 2018
China’s 1st typhoon landing on way to HK
The first typhoon that has landed in China this year is approaching Hong Kong, said the Hong Kong Observatory yesterday.
Typhoon Ewiniar was about 400 kilometers away from the city as of yesterday afternoon, bringing about rainbands to Hong Kong, the agency said. Squally showers and thunderstorms are expected for the region in the next couple of days, according to the observatory.
Ewiniar landed in Xuwen County of Guangdong Province at 6am yesterday morning and is expected to linger in the vicinity of Leizhou Peninsula, the southernmost part of the province.
The typhoon made a second landfall on Changliu Town in Haikou, capital of Hainan at around 2:50pm, with winds over 64km per hour near its eye, local meteorological department said.
As of 2pm yesterday, 17 flights had been cancelled at Meilan airport in Haikou, but no passengers were stranded. Haikou’s education bureau has ordered all schools and kindergartens in the city to be closed from yesterday afternoon.
The State Oceanic Administration had issued alerts for waves and storms as of yesterday morning.
Passenger ship services across the Qiongzhou Strait between Hainan and Guangdong were halted on Monday afternoon and after a short resumption were suspended again at 10:30am on Tuesday.
