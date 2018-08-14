Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

August 15, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Gene-editing for spider silk

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 August 15, 2018 | Print Edition

Chinese scientists have used gene-editing techniques to make silkworms produce spider silk, and have achieved efficient yields compared with earlier attempts.

Spider silk is one of the strongest and toughest natural fibers. Scientists from the Center for Excellence in Molecular Plant Sciences at the Institute of Plant Physiology and Ecology under the Chinese Academy of Sciences reported a targeted gene replacement system in silkworms to make them produce spider silk efficiently. The research was published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿