The story appears on
Page A6
August 15, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Gene-editing for spider silk
Chinese scientists have used gene-editing techniques to make silkworms produce spider silk, and have achieved efficient yields compared with earlier attempts.
Spider silk is one of the strongest and toughest natural fibers. Scientists from the Center for Excellence in Molecular Plant Sciences at the Institute of Plant Physiology and Ecology under the Chinese Academy of Sciences reported a targeted gene replacement system in silkworms to make them produce spider silk efficiently. The research was published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
