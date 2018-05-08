The story appears on
May 9, 2018
Guangxi heroin haul
POLICE in south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region have seized 46 kilograms of heroin in operations against a drug trafficking case.
Police in Wuzhou City said yesterday that they had caught two suspected drug dealers after months of investigation, seizing the heroin hidden in wooden furniture.
