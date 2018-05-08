Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

May 9, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Guangxi heroin haul

Source: Shanghai Daily | 00:00 UTC+8 May 9, 2018 | Print Edition

POLICE in south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region have seized 46 kilograms of heroin in operations against a drug trafficking case.

Police in Wuzhou City said yesterday that they had caught two suspected drug dealers after months of investigation, seizing the heroin hidden in wooden furniture.

 

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿