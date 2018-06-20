Kim visits China again as US puts off war games with SK

Home » Nation

CHINESE President Xi Jinping held talks in Beijing yesterday with DPRK leader Kim Jong Un, who is on his third visit to China this year.

Kim arrived in Beijing yesterday, just a week after his historic summit in Singapore with US President Donald Trump.

The two leaders had a candid and in-depth exchange of views on the current development of relations between China and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and the situation on the Korean Peninsula.

They agreed to safeguard, consolidate and develop China-DPRK relations, and jointly push forward the sound momentum of peace and stability of the Korean Peninsula to make a positive contribution to safeguarding world and regional peace, stability, prosperity and development.

Also yesterday, South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said Seoul shares with Beijing the strategic goal of the Korean Peninsula’s complete denuclearization.

South Korean Foreign Ministry spokesman Noh Kyu-duk told a press briefing that Seoul and Beijing continue to cooperate and share the strategic goal of the peninsula’s complete denuclearization and a lasting peace settlement.

He said the two nations have closely communicated and cooperated with each other on issues, including exchanges between South Korea and the DPRK, and between the DPRK and the United States.

The spokesman said the government anticipates China’s constructive role in resolving issues and referred to Kim’s visit to China.

Earlier in the day, US Defense Department said it has suspended all planning for joint military drills with South Korea in August.

Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White said in a statement that the decision was “consistent with President Trump’s commitment in concert with our Republic of Korea ally.”

“The United States military has suspended all planning for this August’s defensive ‘war game,’” she said, adding that no decisions have been made over subsequent military exercises.

The suspended drills refer to the annual South Korea-US Ulchi Freedom Guardian military exercise.

DPRK has denounced them as a rehearsal for northward invasion and a violation of the spirit of the Panmunjom Declaration issued during the inter-Korean summit in late April.

The most-anticipated move came a week after the Kim-Trump summit. They issued a joint statement after the meeting, promising to build new bilateral relations and work toward the “complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.”