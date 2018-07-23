Over 38,000 relocated to safer places in Zhejiang

Home » Nation

MORE than 38,000 people in east China’s Zhejiang Province have been relocated to safer places as Typhoon Ampil, the 10th typhoon this year lashed through the province.

Ampil brought storms and gales to the province and neighboring regions. Winds in the northern Zhejiang reached up to 86 kilometers per hour and to 130km per hour in the coastal waters.

Also, more than 28,000 ships including 22,900 fishing boats have returned to ports.

Boat owners, evacuees and operators of tourist attractions in the coastal areas and on islands have been told to keep a close eye on latest weather information and potential floods or landslides triggered by torrential rains.

Jiangsu Province to the north of Shanghai has strengthened precautions. Water levels in the provinces’ rivers are reported to be under the warning level.

China’s Ministry of Emergency Management yesterday called for better efforts to mitigate disasters and reduce casualties in the flood season.

MEE’s Vice Minister Huang Ming said at a meeting that late July and early August is a “critical stage” for fighting floods and providing relief.

Since July, rainstorms have hit many regions, triggering floods along the Yangtze and Yellow rivers and their tributaries.

Compared with the same period last year, 27 percent more houses collapsed and the number of people relocated nearly doubled, though the number of casualties and missing people dropped by 41 percent, Huang said.

He said western and northern China should stay on high alert and make full preparations to prevent heavy fatalities.