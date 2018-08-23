Advanced Search

August 23, 2018

Typhoon alert in east

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 August 23, 2018 | Print Edition

China’s national observatory said yesterday that typhoon Soulik, the country’s 19th this year, will bring strong winds to the east coast through tomorrow.

The typhoon will bring gales to the coastal areas of Jiangsu and Zhejiang provinces today, the National Meteorological Center said.

