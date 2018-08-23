The story appears on
August 23, 2018
Related News
Typhoon alert in east
China’s national observatory said yesterday that typhoon Soulik, the country’s 19th this year, will bring strong winds to the east coast through tomorrow.
The typhoon will bring gales to the coastal areas of Jiangsu and Zhejiang provinces today, the National Meteorological Center said.
