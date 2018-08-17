Vaccine scandal: Jilin officials fired

Home » Nation

THE Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee yesterday held a meeting to hear reports on the investigation of the defective vaccine case involving Changchun Changsheng Life Sciences Ltd.

The meeting was presided over by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, who attaches great attention to the case and has given important instructions over it on multiple occasions. He stressed that those involved in the case should be held accountable and punished severely according to the law.

Efforts should be made to ensure safety, and safeguard the public interest and social stability, according to the meeting.

The meeting also agreed to dismiss Jin Yuhui, vice governor of northeast China’s Jilin Province — where Changsheng Life Sciences is headquartered — from his post.

Li Jinxiu, vice chairman of the Jilin Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, and Liu Changlong, mayor of the drugmaker’s home city of Changchun, were among the people ordered dismissed.

The meeting also decided to put Wu Zhen, former deputy director of China Food and Drug Administration, under investigation by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission for suspected disciplinary and law violations.