Alberto residue brings waves of rain

The remnants of Alberto doused the Deep South with waves of rain yesterday as the vast, soggy system pushed northward toward the Tennessee Valley.

Forecasters said the subtropical depression swirling near Birmingham could dump as much as 15 centimeters of rain on central Alabama.

Heavy downpours reduced visibility for commuters, while toppled trees blocked roads south of the city.

The US Golf Association canceled a practice round of the US Women’s Open Championship, being played at Shoal Creek, because of the weather.

In south Alabama, the city of Andalusia reopened its roads after ordering residents to stay off streets overnight because of flash flooding and downed trees and power lines.

As the first named storm of the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season, Subtropical Storm Alberto lumbered ashore Monday afternoon in the Florida Panhandle and then weakened overnight to a depression.

Forecasters said that rain could still kill people caught in flash floods in the coming hours or days in Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee and the Carolinas.

In North Carolina, a television news anchor and a photojournalist were killed instantly on Monday while covering the weather, when a tree became uprooted from rain-soaked ground and toppled onto their SUV, authorities said.

“Two journalists working to keep the public informed about this storm have tragically lost their lives, and we mourn with their families, friends and colleagues,” North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said in a statement.

“North Carolina needs to take Alberto seriously. I urge everyone to keep a close eye on forecasts, warnings and road conditions, especially in western North Carolina where even heavier rain is predicted.”

Between 10-15 centimeters of rain could soak Alabama and western Georgia yesterday, and isolated deluges of 30 centimeters also are possible as the system heads into the Tennessee Valley on its way to the Ohio Valley and Great Lakes region.

As a subtropical storm, Alberto had a less defined and cooler center than a tropical storm, and its strongest winds were found farther from its center.